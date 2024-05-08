New Xbox Game Pass Games Leak Ahead of Announcement

A pair of titles from publisher CI Games have leaked for Xbox Game Pass prior to an official announcement. Within the past week, a new rumor hit the internet claiming that Lords of the Fallen would soon be bound for Xbox Game Pass. At the time, it wasn't known just how credible this leak might be as previous rumors of the type have been flimsy. Now, CI Games itself seems to have verified this rumor and has informed Game Pass subscribers of another title that should also be hitting the service in due time.

Mentioned in new financial documents from CI Games, the publisher revealed that it has struck a deal with Microsoft to bring both Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 to the platform. For the time being, it's not known when exactly these games could arrive on Game Pass, but it says they should drop at some point in 2024. Microsoft itself has yet to comment on this leak and it likely won't do so until these games are imminently being released for Game Pass.

In the near term, Microsoft has been added a number of other popular titles to Xbox Game Pass here in the first days of May. These additions have included Have A Nice Death, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and Kona II: Brume. In the days to come, the service will also be getting Little Kitty, Big City and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. It's not yet known what else might be joining Game Pass in the latter half of this month but such an announcement should come next week. Whether or not these games from CI Games will be in the mix for May remains to be seen.

How do you feel about Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 both heading to Xbox Game Pass? And will you play either of these titles for yourself once they do land on the Xbox subscription service? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts over on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T IGN]