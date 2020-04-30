Assassin's Creed Valhalla Collector's Edition Reveals Female Protagonist

✖

Ubisoft introduced fans to Eivor, the newest Assassin in its hit Assassin's Creed franchise. Eivor will make their debut in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but in the trailer and screenshots from the game, fans have only seen the male version of the protagonist. That all changed thanks to Ubisoft's reveal of its Assassin's Creed Valhalla Collector's Edition, which includes a figurine that reveals the female version of the character, and she looks awesome. The female Eivor has braided hair as well as the same style of tattoos on the side of her head as the male version, and her armor is mostly the same as well, and you can see the image of her below.

The only real difference is in her face, a change from how Odyssey handled the male and female characters. Alexios and Kassandra had the same armor, but the hairstyles and features were quite different. The good news is they both look awesome, and if they voice acted like Alexios and Kassandra were in Odyssey, fans are in for a treat regardless of which version they decide to go with.

Now, that armor they start with won't be what they have as they make their way through the game, and as we learned in Odyssey, there are some extremely cool looks to be found, and we can't wait to see what Eivor has access to in Valhalla.

(Photo: Ubisoft)

You can find all of the various editions of the game below.

The Gold Edition will include the base game and the Season Pass.

The Ultimate Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass and the Ultimate Pack, giving players access to exclusive customization content: the Berserker Gear Pack, the Berserker Settlement Pack and the Berserker Longship Pack, along with a Set of Runes to improve weapons or gear.

The Collector’s Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, a high-end Ubicollectibles replica of Eivor and her longship (30 cm high), a Collector’s Case, a SteelBook with unique artwork, a numbered certificate of authenticity, a Viking Statuette of Eivor with his raven and Dane axe (5 cm high), exclusive lithographs as well as a selected soundtrack of the game. The Collector’s Edition is available exclusively from the Ubisoft Store.

The stand-alone Ubicollectibles products will include the Eivor Wolf-Kissed Figurine and his Hidden Blade Replica.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits stores during Holiday 2020.

Which version of Eivor will you be playing as? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.