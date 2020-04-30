Assassin's Creed Valhalla Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Collector's Edition, and More

Ubisoft has revealed that the next installment of the Assassin's Creed series will be titles Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and set in the age of the Vikings. Not only that, it will be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X when it launches. Below you'll find all of the current details on the game, including release date and pre-order info, special and collectors editions, and more. These details will be updated in the coming months so stay tuned. UPDATING...

Release Date: A specific release date hasn't been announced, but Ubisoft has offered up a "holiday 2020" window. November 17th is the rumored date at the moment. This release window is in line with the expected launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Synopsis (see the trailer above): "Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla.

England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?"

Features:

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon fortresses throughout England.

Dual-wield powerful weapons and relive the visceral fighting style of the Vikings.

Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of enemies ever found in Assassin's Creed.

Shape the growth of your character with every choice you make and carve your path to glory.

Explore a Dark Age open world, from the harsh shores of Norway to the beautiful kingdoms of England.

Pre-Orders: Assassin's Creed Valhalla is expected to have several editions, including standard, Gold, Ultimate, and and even more ultimate Collector's Edition. Pre-orders for these editions are available below along with content details. Again, more links will be added as listings go live.

Standard Edition ($59.99) - Pre-order bonus mission The Way of the Berserker

See at Best Buy - PS4 / XBO

See at GameStop - PS4 / XBO

Gold Edition ($99.99) Gold Edition Steelbook ($109.99) - Includes season Pass and Pre-order bonus mission

See at Best Buy - XBO

See at GameStop - PS4 / XBO

Ultimate Edition ($119.99) - Includes everything from the previous edition plus the Ultimate Pack (Berserker Gear Pack / Berserker Settlement Pack / Berserker Longship Pack / Set of Runes)

See at GameStop (Adds Steelbook - $129.99) - PS4 / XBO

See at GameStop - PS4 / XBO

See at Best Buy -XBO

Collector's Edition ($199.99) - Includes Ubicollectibles replica of Eivor and her Drakkar, Ultimate Edition of the Game (Ithe game, Season Pass, and Ultimate Pack), SteelBook, a Viking Statuette of Eivor with his raven and Dane axe, Collector's Case, Certificate of Authenticity (numbered), A set of Three Lithographs s(howcasing some of the most stunning concept art created for the game), Selected Soundtrack, pre-order bonus mission

