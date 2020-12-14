Assassin's Creed Valhalla Features a Cool League of Legends Easter Egg

✖

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla released last month, and fans have uncovered a plethora of easter eggs hidden throughout the game's world. The latest is from Riot Games' League of Legends. Players have discovered a line of dialogue between protagonist Eivor and the character Birstan. In this section of the game, Birstan and Eivor discuss boars, and the former mentions "a strong-armed shield maiden who rode a boar into battle! She named it Bristle-bold." This is a reference to the League of Legends character Sejuani. It's an unusual inclusion given the fact that the two games come from different publishers, but a very cool one for video game fans!

A video of the easter egg was shared by Riot Games' Jared Rosen, and Ubisoft's Samantha Webb confirmed it in the Tweet embedded below.

As far as easter eggs go, this is a very cool one! The people that develop video games are often gamers themselves, so winks and nods such as this one just go to show the passion that these creators have for gaming as a whole. It's unclear whether or not Samantha Webb is a fan of League of Legends, or perhaps other members of Assassin's Creed Valhalla developer Ubisoft Montreal happen to play the game. Regardless, it's a neat little tie-in between the two titles, and one that should make League of Legends fans quite happy!

This is far from the only easter egg in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, however; the game is full of small winks and nods, and not all of them are gaming related! Last month, players discovered a reference to the band The Prodigy, as well as the group's lead singer, Keith Flint. Clearly, the developers had a lot of fun including these little details, and it will be interesting to discover whether or not there are still more easter eggs that fans have yet to uncover!

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

