Assassin's Creed Valhalla Has a Surprising Reference to The Prodigy

Assassin's Creed Valhalla features a surprising easter egg for fans of the band The Prodigy. The band hails from the county of Essex in England, and players that visit the area in the game will find a group of musicians led by a man named Keith. Eivor will have the opportunity to dance for the band, at which point "The Prodigy" World Event will be considered complete. Lyrics to the song that appears in the game are "Smack My Bishop," which sounds quite similar to the name of one of The Prodigy's most popular tracks. It's definitely an unexpected easter egg, but it's one that should make fans of the band quite happy!

The reference was discovered by Rock Paper Shotgun's Jake Green, who shared images of the World Event on Twitter. The images can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

There's a lovely tribute to Keith Flint and @the_prodigy in AC: Valhalla! pic.twitter.com/NdLAtPn3Mj — Jake Green (@Jake_k_green) November 15, 2020

In addition to those other similarities, the lead singer of the band in Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a clear reference to Keith Flint, the lead singer of The Prodigy; the character even has hair similar to the singer! Unfortunately, Flint passed away in March 2019 at the age of 49. It's impossible to say whether or not the reference was added prior to Flint's death, or if it was a tribute following the singer's passing.

Unless the developer decides to reveal additional details about the inclusion, fans will just have to speculate. Video games often have smaller easter eggs such as these, some of which can take years for players to discover. Video game development can be a long and difficult process, and the people that create the games we play often add elements that reflect themselves in the final product. Clearly, Keith Flint and The Prodigy had a strong impact on the members of the group at Ubisoft Montreal, and they used the game to show their passion.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

