Assassin's Creed Fans Are Loving Valhalla Trailer's Hidden Blade

A key part of the Assassin’s Creed series is making an appearance in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla thanks to the game’s first trailer confirming the return of the hidden blade, and Assassin’s Creed players are pretty excited to see it back in the game. The trailer showed a dramatic scene where the main character, Eivor, used the hidden blade to dispatch a big brute of an enemy in a way reminiscent of the assassinations seen in older games. There’d been theories about whether or not the game would feature the hidden blade so prominently, but the trailer puts those questions to rest.

You’ll see the hidden blade towards the end of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer above when Eivor uses it on a massive foe. You can’t really miss the moment, so if you haven’t seen the trailer yet, just watch it all the way through to make the most of the spectacle.

Hidden blades have been core parts of Assassin’s Creed games both as a weapon players use and a vital part of the history of the first orders of Assassins, though Valhalla’s Viking theme made many wonder how it’d work. Vikings aren’t exactly known for their stealthy assassinations, so people were curious about how the hidden blade would be incorporated into a Viking’s arsenal. We still don’t know yet how Eivor came into possession of the hidden blade and how stealthy the character will be with it, but it’s definitely back in Valhalla.

The reactions to the hidden blade’s return came swiftly after people finished watching the trailer for the first time and possibly more after that. People are already loving the hidden blade and are trying to figure out what it means for the bigger Valhalla picture, and you can see some of those first reactions and theories below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches Holiday 2020 and has been confirmed for releases on next-gen consoles.