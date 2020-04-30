Assassin's Creed Valhalla Confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has finally been fully revealed by Ubisoft, and just as those looing forward to the next game in the series were hoping for, it’ll be a cross-generation release on the current console as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The trailer released on Thursday to show off the best look yet at the game ended as most do with a confirmation of the platforms that it’ll be released for. You can expect to purchase this game during the holiday season of this year for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC through Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store, and Google Stadia.

Both of the past two Assassin’s Creed games were released close to the holiday season during their release years, so a similar schedule for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was expected as was the cross-generational release. This means that this will be the first Assassin’s Creed game playable on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when they’re available.

“In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory,” Ubisoft said about the new game. “Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla.”

While people continue to debate which console pulls ahead of the other in different metrics, one thing that’s apparent is that they’ll both be leagues ahead of the current generation of consoles. For that reason, it’s an exciting prospect to imagine what a next-gen Assassin’s Creed game will look like when it’s pulling on the power of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 platforms.

It’s also not surprising to see the game released on Google Stadia as well. Ubisoft was the first to work with Google to show off the potential of Google Stadia back before it was even called that when people still referred to it as “Project Stream.”

For those planning on purchasing this game upon release but might not have an Xbox Series X right when the console is available, you also may be able to upgrade your game for free whenever you do get the console. That’d be made possible through Xbox’s Smart Delivery system, though it’s an optional feature that developers and publishers don’t have to use, so Ubisoft doesn’t have to use it if the company doesn’t want to.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is scheduled to release for multiple platforms during Holiday 2020.

