Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Offers Free In-Game Items for Twitch Users

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is giving away free in-game items to Twitch users. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of the last major releases of 2023 and so far, seems to be falling under the radar. A lot of amazing games were released earlier this year, so it's easy to understand if people are cleaning up their backlogs, but one would think that a new game based on two of the most successful films of all-time would gain a bit more attention. Nevertheless, Ubisoft has done a pretty solid job of recreating James Cameron's sci-fi universe and combined it with some really strong FPS gameplay. Those that are playing it do seem to be enjoying it as it has a respectable user score on Metacritic and good impressions across social media.

For those enjoying Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft has a nice offer for you. Players who are enjoying the game (or maybe those that plan to pick it up soon) can earn some special in-game items. If you're a Twitch user, make sure your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts are linked and then you'll be eligible to earn some in-game items on select streams. By watching Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora streams that have drops enabled, you will be able to earn weapon trinkets. You will have to watch two hours to earn both of them, but you can probably just put a stream on in the background while you play the game or do other things. The items will be earnable until December 17th, you can view the specific items below.

Slumbering Ikran Na'vi Weapon Trinket Watch time requirement: 1 hour

Forest's Dawn Na'vi Weapon Trinket Watch time requirement: 2 hours



If you haven't played Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, we do recommend it. ComicBook gave the game a 4 out of 5 in our review and noted that despite a somewhat weak story, the gameplay and world are incredibly compelling and make it a standout title: "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora successfully immerses players into James Cameron's multi-billion dollar franchise. It's easily one of the most beautiful sci-fi worlds I have ever had the pleasure of exploring and ensures that when it's threatened, you'll feel the desire to protect it. On top of that, it's possibly one of the best single player FPS games I've played in awhile with how dynamic and active the combat is. Every combat encounter is a joy thanks to the engaging movement, and feels like it rewards creativity by utilizing all of the different tools allotted to you."