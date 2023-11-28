Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Devs Were Given Access to All Future Avatar Film Scripts

With Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the developers at Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment have been focused on creating a game that feels like it belongs to the same world. In an interview with ComicBook.com, game director Magnus Jensen revealed that the team had one very big advantage in this endeavor. Since Avatar: The Way of Water hadn't been released when development began, Massive Entertainment had access to the film's script. Additionally, the developers were given access to the scripts for future movies in the series! The point wasn't just to ensure a sense of continuity, but to also make sure that ideas weren't "cannibalized."

"For us to be able to properly fit into the timeline -- because we started work on this game before Avatar: The Way of Water was out -- yeah, we had access to the script, not just to Avatar: The Way of Water, but some upcoming movies as well. Various amounts, of course," said Jensen. "And there's a couple of reasons for that. First, the most important reason is that, you know, we need to fit right in. We need to go there, we need to sort of gel and feel like it's part of the same world. There's a second very practical reason as well. As we pitch cool new set pieces and cool new story twists, or whatever, we don't want to cannibalize on each other, as well."

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Easter Eggs

Jenson's full comments can be found in the video at the top of this page. Following his reveal about the Avatar movie scripts, Jensen discussed possible Easter eggs fans might be able to expect from the game. It seems that players can expect to see a number of callbacks in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, with Jenson specifically mentioning various Avatar media. For those that are passionate about Avatar, that could bode very well for the finished product. Jenson also seemed to hint that things from the game could have a payoff later, possibly in future films. We've seen that kind of thing happen between the Star Wars games and shows, and it's not hard to imagine it happening with Avatar, as well.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Release Date and Platforms

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will release December 7th on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will be interesting to see if the box office success of the films can translate to a successful video game. Those willing to see a movie in theaters might not be as willing to play a video game, and Frontiers of Pandora is the first major game based on the franchise. With Frontiers of Pandora slated to release next week, fans won't have to wait much longer to see whether Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment can deliver a unique experience for fans of the films!

