Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Teases New Story DLC in Season Pass Trailer





Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has revealed what fans can expect from its season pass. The Avatar universe is one of the newest and biggest sci-fi universes out there, but it hasn't been mined too deeply yet. Despite the first movie releasing in 2009, we only just got a sequel last year and beyond that, there have been a few comic books to expand the world a bit. However, it all seems to largely be in service to promoting the movies more than establishing an expanded universe. Now, however, Ubisoft will take a crack at taking James Cameron's world and telling a pretty massive new story within it.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is expected to be one of the last big games of 2023 and will combine a lot of what players love about games like Far Cry with the world of Pandora. Ahead of the game's release, Ubisoft has detailed what fans can expect after the game launches. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has a season pass that players can purchase and will include a bonus quest at launch as well as two story expansions coming in summer and fall 2024 respectively. There will also be a cosmetic bundle for all season pass owners. The first Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora expansion will be called The Sky Breaker and see you venturing to new parts of Pandora with a new clan. Unfortunately, this otherwise positive time will be disrupted by RDA's ships in the sky. The second expansion, Secrets of the Spires, will add another new region where you must partake in aerial combat to stop the RDA's mining efforts in this new area. The bonus quest, Familiar Echoes, will be available on day one for season pass owners.

Ultimately, it looks like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will expand the world in a really significant way. There will be multiple new areas to explore which should make for a really exciting experience for Avatar lovers. As of right now, we have no idea how good the game will actually be. It seems promising and Ubisoft is generally very good at making good open world games that keeps players returning, but we will have to wait and see how it all turns out.