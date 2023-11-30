Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora DLC will Introduce New Na'vi Tribes

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is due out next week, and developer Ubisoft has been ramping up its marketing ahead of the game's release. Over the past few days, various members of the development team have sat down with Comicbook.com to discuss some of the finer points of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. In one of those interviews, it was revealed that characters from the game might eventually make their way to the film franchise, but the most recent talk gave us a look at who those characters might actually be. Narrative director Ditte Deenfeldt spoke to Comicbook.com and revealed that as part of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's DLC offerings, players can expect to interact with brand-new Na'vi tribes.

As you can see in the video above, Deenfeldt said, "There [are] completely new stories. There [are]new regions. There [are] new people to meet for sure...in the DLCs." This was in response to whether new Na'vi tribes are coming in the future, seemingly confirming that players will, in fact, get to meet new tribes that they haven't seen in the films before.

When you consider that the story of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora runs concurrently with what's going on in the most recent film, this makes a ton of sense. Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment don't want to step on the movie's toes, and the easiest way to do that would be with something that's completely new for the game. Of course, we'll see some crossover between the two, but it'll make things much cleaner if the game focuses more on its own characters.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Release Date

In the open-world of Pandora's Western Frontier, there are tons of opportunities to interact with the natural environment. Jump, run, or slide to explore the world around you. pic.twitter.com/I3dNi2u0ri — Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (@AvatarFrontiers) November 27, 2023

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is about as locked in as a game can get for December 7. The game has been delayed several times before, which led to some players worrying about it happening again, but with only about a week to go, it seems like we're in the clear. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As mentioned above, the developers have already revealed a chunky season pass that'll include two story expansions. The first of those will launch next summer, with the second dropping sometime next fall.