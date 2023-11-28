Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Characters Appear in the Films?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the upcoming first-person action-adventure game from developer Ubisoft. While it is based on James Cameron's Avatar film franchise, Frontiers of Pandora isn't just a rehashing of the series' plot. Instead, the story is a standalone adventure that incorporates elements of the films, while bringing several of its own ideas to the table. With that in mind, players might be wondering if characters introduced in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will eventually start to pop up in the movies. Fortunately, Lightstorm Entertainment's executive vice president of franchise development Josh Izzo spoke to Comicbook.com about the possibility.

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Crossover With the Film Franchise?

(Photo: Ubisoft)

In the clip at the top of the page, you can hear Izzo talk about how the developers are bringing in content from the movies to inform Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. For instance, he mentions that in the game the team "reference[s] general Ardmore, played by Edie Falco's character, they (Frontiers of Pandora's villains) work for her. So we talk about that and what's happening at Bridgehead City, which is concurrent in the timeline in Avatar 2 as it is in the game. We talk about Jake Sully and what's happening on the other side of the moon."

As you can see, Frontiers of Pandora isn't a story recreation of Avatar 2, but it is heavily influenced by the events that take place in that movie. However, fans want to know if things will eventually go the other way, and we'll see characters from Frontiers pop up in future films.

On that matter, Izzo said, "Now from a reverse perspective, game to film, from a character perspective, TBD. But from a kind of biome, creature, and world perspective, there's always potential opportunities for that type of kind of ambient, world-created stuff to possibly make it into the film if filmmakers think that it's kind of...that it works within the framework of what's going to be in that particular scene."

Breaking that down a bit, it's clear that if any characters do make the jump, the team isn't ready to share any of that information. It's possible we'll never see anyone crossover, but the option is there. For now, fans can probably expect some of the world and creature-building to influence future films when it makes sense. Hopefully, Frontiers will prove popular enough with the fanbase, and we see more substantial crossovers in the near future.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Release Date

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been delayed several times but is due out on December 7. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Fans of the franchise will be happy to hear that the initial launch isn't the end for Frontiers of Pandora, as the developers have already revealed a meaty season pass that'll include two story expansions. The first of them will launch next summer, with the second dropping sometime next fall.