Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Update 1.02 Live With Patch Notes

Ubisoft has released a new Avatar: Frontier of Pandora update on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

A new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora update is live alongside patch notes that reveal everything the game's second-ever update does. To this end, Ubisoft has fixed several game-crashing bugs, instances of invisible walls populating on the game's map, and issues with the Na'vi senses feature. What there isn't is any new content, which is unlikely to come before 2024 at this point.

Not only has Ubisoft provided the patch notes for the update -- which can be seen below -- but it has provided the file size for the update on each platform. To this end, the update is 3 GB on Xbox consoles, 2.4 GB on PS5, and 3.10 on PC. In other words, it should be a quick and straightforward download.

PATCH NOTES

MAIN QUESTS & SIDE ACTIVITIES

[Main Quest – Pandora] Fixed issue with missing arrow.

[Main Quest – Eywa's Blessing] Fixed issue where the quest did not progress if the player hits the target from Hunter's Rest camp before the quest is active.

[Main Quest – Into the Fog] Invisible wall removed from the main gate.

[Main Quest – Escape Plan] Issue fixed where the progression was blocked if the user interrupts Billy's radio dialogue while running away outside during "Run for the exit" objective.

[Main Quest – The Missing Hunter] Fixed issue where the quest did not progress if the player dies during "Defend Zomey" objective.

[Main Quest – Escape Plan] The airflow of the ventilation fan is now functional even if the player is placed on it before activated.

[Main Quest – Return to HQ] – VFX issues with explosions on PS5 have been solved.

[Main Quest – A Hidden Weakness] Fixed issue where the player was not able to reach the next objective.

[Main Quest – Last Strike] Fixed issue with loading screen.

[Main Quest – Last Strike] Increased the rocket launcher's damage.

[Main Quest – Last Strike] Fixed issue where "Quest failed" message shown in co-op.

[Side Quest – Laser Ore Processor Alpha] Player should no longer be able to get stuck when trying to get to the valves.

[Side Quest – The Gentle Giant] Issue with the objective marker, menu access and controls fixed.

[Side Quest – The Unsung Hunter] Fixed issue where an infinite loading screen occurred when Skipping Quests after completing the quest in co-op.

[Vendor] The player should no longer get stuck if they choose the "Cancel" option after talking to Kukulope without using a Ubisoft Connect account.

GLOBAL

Fixed an issue where "No Fly Zones" caused invisible walls in the airspace.

Fixed an issue with flying RDA Vehicles after destruction.

Fixed issue where the Na'vi senses feature stopped working.

Using grenades during combat should no longer cause Na'vi senses feature to stop working.

Fixed issue where the arrow can't be seen on the bow.

Fixed an issue where multiple hair color notifications appear after purchasing.

"Powered" notification should no longer trigger several times when activating Field Labs.

Charge jump tutorial should no longer remain on screen.

The interaction radius for investigation clues has been increased.

Fixed freeze on death screen related to cross-progression saves.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in a loading screen the first time they connect to an online session on fresh accounts.

[Final Credits] Player is no longer stuck at credits if watched until completion.

PERFORMANCE

An issue where the PS5 is frozen on load screen on startup when there's no network connection is fixed.

Improved shaders to increase performance on PC

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new Ubisoft game, click here.