Avatar Director James Cameron Is Thrilled About Frontiers of Pandora Video Game

James Cameron, the director of Avatar and its upcoming sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, has found himself quite thrilled by Ubisoft's upcoming Frontiers of Pandora video game. At this point in time, we've known about the existence of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for quite a while, but we have yet to see anything from the game in action. And while that reveal could be coming soon, Cameron himself is very happy with what he's seen of the project.

In a new conversation with IGN, Cameron was asked about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and his thoughts on the upcoming title. Although Frontiers of Pandora isn't going to be tied directly to a single Avatar movie, Cameron said that he's excited about the game and how it will fit into this sprawling universe. In addition, he shed more light on his own involvement with the game and how he's helping out.

"We're very excited about what Ubisoft is doing with their game authoring," Cameron said. "I don't tell them what to do — they know their world, their business, their market. We just keep a close eye that they don't do anything that's not canonical in terms of Na'vi culture and what the RDA is doing on Pandora and all that sort of thing."

Speaking more about the future of the Avatar franchise as a whole, Cameron explained that Frontiers of Pandora helps give fans the ability to visit the world of Pandora in ways that will coincide with the upcoming movie sequels. And while the Frontiers of Pandora game is just one of these examples, Cameron also pointed to the World of Pandora theme park at Disney World as another example.

"Ubisoft on their side are likely to push back a little bit and I haven't drilled down on exactly what the deal is with that but what we're looking for now is to create a persistent, visitable world with a cadence of sequels," he said. "If we're successful we'll go ahead and we'll have a movie every two years or so for quite a while. And we've got the [World of Pandora] in Florida — and who knows that might wind up at other theme parks in the Disney regime as well."

Currently, Ubisoft hasn't committed to a specific release date for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in any capacity. While the game was previously slated to launch at the end of 2022, a recent delay instead pushed the title back to some point in 2023 or 2024. Whenever Frontiers of Pandora does arrive, though, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.