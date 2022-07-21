Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Delayed by Ubisoft

Video game publisher Ubisoft announced today that its upcoming open-world game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been delayed to an undetermined date in either 2023 or 2024. Originally, the new Avatar game was poised to launch later this year alongside the long-awaited movie sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Instead, the title now won't be hitting store shelves until much later than anticipated.

Ubisoft revealed today as part of its latest financial earnings that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora would be getting pushed back. "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will now release in 2023-24. We are committed to delivering a cutting-edge immersive experience that takes full advantage of next-gen technology, as this amazing global entertainment brand represents a major multi-year opportunity for Ubisoft," the publisher said of the delay. "While this additional development time is a reflection of the current ongoing constraints on productions across the industry, we are hard at work to design the most efficient working conditions to ensure both flexibility for our teams as well as strong productivity while delivering the best experiences to players."

In a general sense, this isn't too shocking to hear about given that we still haven't seen much of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at all. Outside of a debut trailer that was revealed last year at E3 2021, Ubisoft has been incredibly quiet about this highly-anticipated project. For it to have been released before the end of 2022 would have been quite a shock given that we still have yet to see actual gameplay footage.

Whenever Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does now release, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. To learn more about the game, you can check out an official description from Ubisoft down below.

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na'vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it."