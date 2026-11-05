2023 Avatar: The Last Airbender Release Is Being Permanently Removed From Sale

An Avatar: The Last Airbender release from 2023 is being permanently removed from sale, leaving fans of the series with no option to purchase it. The good news is that those who already own it will be able to continue to enjoy it. Meanwhile, those who don’t own it but would like to have until “the end of December” to remedy this, as it’s not being removed from sale until then.

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The news comes the way of publisher GameMill Entertainment, which has relayed word that it’s pulling the plug on Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance. For those familiar with this game, this delisting isn’t surprising. For those unfamiliar with it, it’s an action-adventure game released on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and it explores the origin story of Aang. Unfortunately, it’s not very good.

Upon release, the cheaply made licensed game didn’t generate enough attention to get a Metacritic score, so we don’t have this as insight, but we have user reviews across different platforms. To this end, it has a 37% approval rating on Steam, a 2.58 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store, and 2/5 stars on the Xbox Store. This isn’t a great return for any game, let alone a $50 game and an installment in a beloved IP.

All of this is to say, its delisting is not surprising. The delisting itself is due to an expiring license, but obviously if the game was doing well, this license would have been renewed. This all but confirms there won’t be a sequel as well.

Official Statement

“We wanted to inform you that Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance is soon to be leaving Steam at the end of December 2026 as our licensing agreement for the title has concluded,” reads the brief but official announcement from GameMill about the delisting. “If you already own the game, there’s no need to worry; it will remain in your library and will continue to be fully playable. Thank you for your continued support!”

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The announcement only makes mention of Steam, but surely this expiring license will impact the game on all platforms. Whatever the case, the good news is there are no servers involved with this game, so even if it is delisted, it should perpetually remain playable in its entirety.

It’s hard to justify dropping $50 on the game; however, huge fans can extract enjoyment out of the game. It’s not terrible; it’s just very average, if not slightly below average. Casual fans of the series won’t be able to power through it, but the most hardcore fans of the IP may be able to. It’s a very budget-licensed game reminiscent of an era where all licensed games were effectively this.