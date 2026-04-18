Star Wars Games Delisted Without Warning

Not one, but two classic Star Wars games have been delisted from Steam without warning. One of these Star Wars games is available on modern consoles, so this isn’t a huge deal for anyone other than those who exclusively game on PC and use Steam. The other delisted Star Wars game is PC-only, which means it can no longer be purchased in 2026, unless you are willing to hunt down a physical copy leftover from the late 1990s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First, the more pressing delisting. One of the two Star Wars games was randomly delisted from Steam by Disney, without warning, is 1998’s Star Wars Rebellion, which was released by the now-defunct developer Coolhand Interactive with LucasArts publishing the real-time strategy 4X game. At the time of the game’s release, it was a PC-only release, and this never changed. More than this, it has never had any meaningful re-release, let alone a sequel, and has essentially remained untouched for 28 years. This is presumably and predominantly because it’s not very good, as its 50% score on GameRankings indicates.

Second Delisted Star Wars Game

The second newly delisted Star Wars game is another 1990s Star Wars game, Star Wars: Dark Forces, which was developed and published by LucasArts and released in 1995. At the time, it was an MS-DOS-only game, but then it came to the PS1 in 1996. Then, in 2024, it was brought to modern consoles. Because of the latter, its delisting from Steam isn’t as noteworthy as it is with Star Wars: Rebellion.

At the time of its original release, Star Wars: Dark Forces received decent but not great reviews on MS-DOS. If you played the PS1 version back in the day, though, you will know this version was not very well received due to substantial performance issues. Thankfully, these issues are not present in the modern versions of the game.

These two Star Wars games have not been delisted in isolation, but are part of a massive 15-game removal from Steam. And not only did Disney not provide any warning, but it hasn’t communicated anything after the fact either. Preusably, all of these games will return to sale on Steam in the future, but right now there is no guarantee of this.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.