Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Thor’s Special Moves

Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, has its work cut out for it when it comes to conveying the special moves used by heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Thor. Audiences have grown accustomed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of these characters and abilities, and that means the video game has a lot to live up to. Thankfully, it sounds like those moves, including the recently revealed abilities of Thor, are up to the challenge.



While the game has previously established that there are three distinct kinds of special moves called Heroics — Assault, Support, and Ultimate — it’s unclear exactly which the two described below for Thor fall under. Warrior’s Fury sounds like it might be an Assault move, and Bifrost certainly seems like an ultimate, but the former definitely has supportive aspects and the latter may depending on which realm Thor briefly visits.

You can check out the description of Warrior’s Fury and Bifrost, via the official Twitter account for Marvel’s Avengers, below:

While Warrior’s Fury is active all attacks are also charged with electrical energy and inflict additional damage. Upgrading this ability will eventually channel the protective force to nearby allies. — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 29, 2019

One of our personal favorite Heroics, triggering Bifrost calls upon the Gatekeeper of Asgard and does what one would expect. Thor travels to another realm, and then controls where a powerful torrent of cosmic energy strikes upon his return. — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 29, 2019

The blast itself inflicts massive damage, but the real power of this Heroic comes in its diversity. Players are able to select which realms Thor travels to when using the Bifrost; each realm changing the effect of the blast upon his return.

What do you think of Thor’s Heroics? Is there anything you’re particularly interested in using? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Square Enix previously described Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.