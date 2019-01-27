‘Axiom Verge’ Will Be Free On Epic Games Store Next Month

Even though it's only been around for a short while, the Epic Games Store has been doing great work when it comes to giving away free PC games to its users. So far, we've gotten the underwater adventure Subnautica as well as the indie platformer Super Meat Boy and the first-person What Remains of Edith Finch. But what's coming next month is sure to be a favorite for many.

Currently, fans can pick up Jackbox Party Pack, which includes a number of party hits (like You Don't Know Jack), through February 7. But following that, the store will introduce the Metroid-like adventure Axiom Verge to the service, where everyone that has the service can download it for free from February 6 through 21. All you need is an Epic Games account, along with the Epic Games Launcher.

For those that are unfamiliar with Axiom, it was introduced back on PlayStation 4 back in 2015, produced by Thomas Happ Games. It offers an 8-bit style Metroid experience, one in which you portray Trace, a scientist that finds himself in a mysterious high-tech world following an accident. Using a number of tools and weapons he finds along the way, he explores the world, taking care of enemies and hoping to make it out in one piece.

This game has classic vibes through and through; and has since found huge indie success on a number of platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, where it released in October 2017. A number of critics applauded it for its retro style and gameplay; and fans have been enjoying it immensely since its release. So, yeah, being able to get it for free is a nice touch, especially for those that haven't discovered the game yet.

Be prepared for a challenge, though. It'll take you a good amount of time to get through. Fortunately, there are over 60 items and power-ups that are yours for the taking; and each of them will provide you a boost, whether it's a laser drill that can cut through walls or a number of guns that can really even the score against the toughest of enemies.

You can also play Axiom Verge on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam, as well as PlayStation Vita and Wii U. We highly suggest doing so, especially if classic Metroid is your "jam."

Are you into old-school Metroidvania style games? Let me know your favorite on Twitter at @TheDCD!