Fortnite Rumored to Get Another Jujutsu Kaisen Collab

Earlier this year, leakers claimed that Fortnite would be getting a new wave of Jujutsu Kaisen during Chapter 5, Season 2. We haven't seen the fruits of those leaks yet, but a new rumor has been making the rounds, claiming that the JJK content is still forthcoming. That said, it's still not clear when the new Jujutsu Kaisen content is coming to Fortnite. Either way, with how many rumors have been popping up over the last few months, something is happening on the Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen front, it's only a matter of when.

Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 5, Season 2 Rumors

This latest leak comes from Wensoing on Twitter and has been further shared by ShiinaBR. Both accounts have proven to be relatively trustworthy over the last few years, so you can rest assured that their information is accurate, even if it's not concrete info from Epic Games. You'll still want to take this with a massive grain of salt, but neither account is in the habit of posting fake leaks.

Essentially, this leak is very similar to what we've seen previously but includes two characters that are rumored to drop with the new Jujutsu Kaisen content. Wensoing claims that both Maki Zenin and Panda are as close to confirmed as these leaks get. That's not all though. Supposedly, Yuta Okkotsu will release alongside them, but Wensoing hasn't heard anything about Toge Inumaki. All four were featured in the JJK prequel series, so it would certainly make sense to include them all together.

It's not clear when the new wave of JJK will come to Fortnite, but Wensoing says it could be as soon as May 11th. That's when the "S29 JJK Cup" was supposed to launch, so it would track with that. However, Wensoing doesn't seem as concrete on that front, saying, "It might release then or not."

What Else Is Coming to Fortnite?

Of course, there is a ton of content coming to Fortnite besides the rumored Jujutsu Kaisen collab. We know that the battle royale is getting a ton of Star Wars content this month to celebrate Star Wars Day. Recent leaks have also claimed that we'll soon be getting crossovers with everything from Metallica to Pirates of the Caribbean.

That said, the most exciting stuff is coming later in the year. There is a rumored Marvel-themed season coming in August that supposedly heavily features Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four. Plus, the team at Epic is bringing back Fortnite OG for its second season toward the end of the year, helping to hype the fanbase up ahead of Season 6's launch.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.