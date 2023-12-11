Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox Players Surprised With New Update

A new Baldur's Gate 3 update is live on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And despite being small, it is an important update, at least for some players. Since the RPG launched on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S last week, the game has had some issues. More specifically, the game sometimes, and randomly, crashes on Xbox consoles. This is bad enough, but in some cases player player saves have been disappearing following crashes. According to the game's official X account, this emergency update aims to remedy this problem.

"Xbox players, we've pushed a small update to Baldur's Gate 3 containing stability fixes," reads an official tweet from the game's X account. "We're aware of the issue of saves disappearing after a crash. An update is available from Xbox to help with some of these issues, please manually update your Xbox through the system menu."

While Larian Studios describes the update as small, this is only somewhat accurate. It is accurate in the sense that the update doesn't do much, but the file size is certainly not small. Rather, to download this update, Xbox fans will need to clear 18 GB of space.

Baldur's Gate 3 is also available via PS5 and PC, but this new December 11 update is specific to Xbox consoles. For more coverage on the RPG -- which won Game of the Year at The Game Awards last week -- click here.

"Dungeons & Dragons saw an uptick in popularity during the pandemic as players used the technological magic of video calls to see and communicate with each other from across vast distances," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "Now that the world has returned to something that, at least on the surface, resembles pre-pandemic normalcy, it may be more of a challenge for those once-isolated adventurers to coordinate their schedules so that they may gather their party and venture forth on new journeys. While there's nothing like having a group of friends to play Dungeons & Dragons with, Baldur's Gate 3 -- developed by Larian Studios, the team that made a name for itself in the CRPG space with its two Divinity: Original Sin games -- does an impressive job of translating Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition's style of play into video game form."