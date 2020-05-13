Batman Developer Gives Disappointing Update on New Game

✖

Heading into today, there were wishful rumblings that Warner Bros. Montreal's new Batman game was going to be revealed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC today. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. What Batman fans did get though is an official update from the Canada-based developer, but it wasn't a very great update. In fact, it left many fans disappointed. The update breaks the months of silence, but it didn't have much to say.

Using its official Twitter account, Warner Bros. Montreal more or less confirmed what we all already knew: it has nothing to share at the moment, and it doesn't sound like that's going to change in the immediate future. However, it does tease fans to "stay tuned."

"Thank you very much for the enthusiasm for our next project," reads a brief and official tweet from the developer. "At this time, our channel will showcase the studio: Who we are and why we love making games! So stay tuned!"

As you can see, not only is the update largely meaningless, but what it does say, it says somewhat vaguely. The tweet seems to suggest not to expect a reveal for a while, but it doesn't outright confirm this. As a result, fans don't know really know what to make of the update.

Thanks for letting us know. That's better than nothing. — Batman Arkham Videos (@ArkhamVideos) May 13, 2020

bruh i’ve read their tweet like 10 times and still can’t figure out what they mean like... — ben (@benxward1) May 13, 2020

They teased a game a year ago and haven't even shown us anything else, thats bethesda levels of arrogance — Soap Stains (@soapstainss) May 13, 2020

Officially, the untitled Batman game doesn't have a release date or platforms, however, rumors have suggested the game could release as early as this year as a cross-gen release.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on all things Batman, be sure to check out all of our past and most recent articles about the DC Comics character by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.