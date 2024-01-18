Batman: Arkham Creators Found New Studio After Leaving Rocksteady

The co-founders of Rocksteady Studios, the developer most prominently behind Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, have founded a new studio. A little over a year ago, Jamie Walker and Sefton Hill announced that they would be leaving Rocksteady at the conclusion of 2022. At the time, this move puzzled many, especially as it came not long before the release of Rocksteady's latest project, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. In the time since, Walker and Hill have been laying low, but it now looks as though they've established a new company that will be creating AAA video games.

Based on reporting from Polygon, Walker and Hill have recently established Hundred Star Games, a new studio that resides in London. The company is described as one that will only contain 100 developers in total with both veterans and newcomers alike making up the staff. Currently, Walker and Hill haven't formally announced Hundred Star Games to the world, but business site Endole has further details on the company that reveals it was established in February 2023. Additionally, Hundred Star Games has its own website, although there's virtually nothing on the site that the public can currently view.

For the time being, Hundred Star Games is said to boast a staff that is only around 25 people in total. As Polygon notes, though, many of these employees seem to have previously worked at Rocksteady Studios. Clearly, Walker and Hill's departure from Rocksteady prompted many others at the company to want to join them on their newest venture. What these moves hint at when it comes to Rocksteady's inner workings in the time since 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight released isn't known, but it's clear that the company has been moving in a much different direction over the past few years.

While we'll have to wait a bit longer to see what Hundred Star Games creates as its first project, Rocksteady's next game is nearly upon us. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is slated to launch early next month and will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming coverage here on ComicBook.com as we'll have a lot more to share with you tied to Suicide Squad in the coming weeks.