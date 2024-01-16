Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gameplay Launch Trailer Revealed

With its arrival right around the corner, WB Games and Rocksteady Studios have released a new gameplay launch trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. In recent weeks, Rocksteady has been amping up its promotion of Suicide Squad in a big way. Not only have a litany of different trailers started to emerge, but we here at ComicBook.com were even able to go hands-on with Kill the Justice League for an extended period of time. Now, assumedly one last trailer has gone live in the final push towards release.

In total, this gameplay launch trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League clocks in at one minute in length. While the video gives a broad overview of the story and characters found in Suicide Squad, it more predominantly highlights the various abilities that the members of the group (Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark) will have. Most intriguingly, this trailer also happens to show off a couple of different boss fights with the members of the Justice League, who will serve as the antagonists in the game.

As for its release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next month on February 2. Those who buy the game's Premium Edition can gain access to the full game three days earlier on January 30. To get a new look at this latest trailer for Suicide Squad, you can find it alongside the title's official story synopsis down below.

"From Rocksteady Studios, the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible to save the world: Kill the Justice League.

Join the newly 'recruited' members of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark, as they set out on an impossible mission to Kill the Justice League. Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac's invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it.

Each Squad member brings their own traversal mechanics to help them navigate a sprawling and battle-torn Metropolis, combining free-roaming exploration and combat verticality for an unforgettable experience. Players are free to experiment with a variety of different play styles to unleash maximum damage on their enemies. Whether in single player or online with up to three of your friends, players can take on this suicide mission their own way."