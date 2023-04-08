Batman Games on Sale for $2 a Game

A new sale means Batman fans can get Batman: Arkham games for $2. Unfortunately, the deal isn't for individual games, but a collection of games, which means you will need to fork over $6 total. There are three games included, which means you're technically playing $2 a game. The deal is for Batman: Arkham Collection, which includs Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight. What it doesn't include is the fourth game in the series, Batman: Arkham Origins, probably because it was the one game in the series not made by Rocksteady, who has seemingly always shunned the game because of this.

The deal is currently available via the PlayStation Store and until April 13. Normally, the collction runs at $60, so this represents a savings of 90 percent. If you're on Xbox, you will need to fork over a few more dollars as the collection is currently $9 on Xbox consoles. And if you're on PC/Steam, there's currently no sale at all, however, the collection is regularly discounted on Steam so keep an eye out.

"Batman: Arkham Collection brings you the definitive versions of Rocksteady's Arkham Trilogy games, including all post-launch content, in one complete collection," reads an official blurb about the product on the PlayStation Store. "Experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation – Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Complete your experience with the explosive finale to the Arkham series in Batman: Arkham Knight. Become the Batman and utilize a wide range of gadgets and abilities to face off against Gotham's most dangerous villains, finally facing the ultimate threat against the city that Batman is sworn to protect."

This is the cheapest we've ever seen the collection on digital console storefronts. It's been made this cheap on PC, and there's always deals like this at retail, but we've never seen the collection cheaper than $6 on console. That said, if you're reading this after April 13, you have missed on this rare deal.