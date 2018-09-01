This Batman Skyrim Mod Is Perfect for DC Fans

If you’ve ever wanted to yell really loudly at Dragons while dispensing justice, you’re in luck. There’s a full-on Batman mod available for Skyrim and it even comes with a friendly NPC Alfred, a sick Bat-horse, and even your very own Batcave. Never mind that the mod comes with an awesome (and extremely OP) Batsuit … do it for Alfred.

This mod comes from user TuffMcKagen and the backstory is almost as amazing as the mod itself. The Batman in Skyrim asks who this urban legend stalking the streets of Tamriel could be:

“An urban legend haunts Tamriel; all of the holds… the townsfolk whisper of him… of it.

A shadow haunts the night, predating on the superstitious, the cowardly. Is it a Nightingale? No, people have reported Nightingales have fallen to its might. A Daedra? Can’t be– it banishes them when it confronts them. Is it an Assassin? One can be skeptical– no one in the Dark Brotherhood knows of anyone like the rumors speak of.

Then who?”

The DC-inspired mod comes with a new (Bane-like) enemy, your own personal NPC, a new race, armor, player base, new spells, and a “magnificent” Bat-horse. You can’t have a Batman mod without a Bat-horse, let’s not get away from realism here.

According the mod’s creator:

“Well, the player gets a new home, called Vaynius Manor (lore-friendly version of Wayne Manor). It’s a massive complex, comparable to the Goldenglow Estate, except the player owns it. You also gain access to the Batcave, the underground cave system of the Vaynius Manor converted to be a base of operations, complete with many things that you’ll just have to see for yourself.

A new race is added; basically, a race outfitted with the skills and whatnot necessary to be the Batman.

A new set of armor is added, the Batsuit. Let me be clear right now– the Batsuit… is severely overpowered. Why?

Because you’re Batman.

Also (this is admittedly experimental), there is a new enemy for you to fight. You’ll find him rampaging (literally) in Markarth. Stop him before he kills anybody!! He’s a man of impossible frame, and he’s wearing a Luchador mask… claiming to be born in the darkness.

(A side note: unless you’re an overpowered god in your own right, you’re going to need the Batsuit to defeat him).

It also adds a new Friendly NPC. What is Batman without his butler?”

Created between Doc117 and TuffMcKagen, there’s not really much room to argue when the answer is always “because you’re Batman.” It’s the best of both worlds and certainly puts a new twist on Tamriel’s lore – new spells, histories, and more are all intricately intertwined with a Batman-esque backstory.

The mod is available now for PC users, no word on whether or not it will be making its way to consoles with additional support. For how to download the mod for yourself to take on the events of Skyrim in a different (arguably more awesome) way, you can check out the main informational page here over at Nexus Mods. Happy modding!