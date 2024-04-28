New Pokemon Squishmallows Announced

The Pokemon Company and Jazwares has announced two new Pokemon Squishmallows. This week, The Pokemon Company announced that Dragonite and Marill Squishmallows will be coming to the Pokemon Center online store sometime in the near future. The two new plushes were revealed via email, with a teaser image released partially showing both Pokemon Squishmallow. Dragonite will retain its distinctive horn, wings, and antenna, while the Marill plush looks to be rounder than a normal Squishmallow, keeping in line with its distinctive round shape. You can check out the image distributed by the Pokemon Center below.

The Pokemon Center is typically the first retailer to receive Pokemon Squishmallows, with the website usually stocking the 12-inch variety. Eventually, other mass retailers like Walmart and Target will sell the Squishmallows, with different sizes available.

The Squishmallow line has proved to be a popular seller for Pokemon, with several Pokemon in hot demand both on their online store and at retailers. The cylindrical soft plush line includes several popular Pokemon species, including Pikachu, Gengar, Snorlax, Clefairy, Teddiursa, Piplup, and Togepi. While the line focuses primarily on early generation Pokemon, it notably has not featured many Starter Pokemon, separating it from the equally popular Build-a-Bear line made available by that retailer.

No release date has been announced for the new Squishmallows, but be sure to keep an eye out on the Pokemon Center webpage as they will likely sell out in a hurry. The Pokemon Center has a limited selection of Squishmallow available on their website, although about half of the line is current sold out.