Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within Reveals Harley Quinn Gameplay Clip

Telltale Games has shared a first look at Harley Quinn in Batman: The Enemy Within through a new gameplay clip that shows an interaction between the Joker’s love interest and Bruce Wayne.

Reported first through an exclusive preview of Harley Quinn from IGN, the gameplay shows Bruce Wayne getting caught in a precarious position with the crazed gun-wielding Harley. Led to the interaction by John Doe, a character who will look much more like the Joker for those who haven’t played the games yet as he approaches his eventual transformation into the villain, the gameplay preview also reveals the first interactions between both John Doe and Harley, even if it’s a brief one.

The preview that’s seen above from IGN is a short snippet from the second episode of Batman: The Enemy Within, an installment in the series called The Pact. This look at Harley follows an earlier confirmation from Telltale Games that the Joker’s companion would indeed make her debut in the game’s second episode, all while promising that they’d maintain Harley’s core identity while putting their own unique take on the iconic character. The gameplay clib of Harley that’s recently been revealed definitely seems to support that claim by altering the dynamics between Harley and John Doe just a bit so that Harley seems much more in charge, at least for now. She still looks to be toting her signature weapons and multicolored outfit though, so Batman: The Enemy Within players can count on that part of her character to be included.

Harley will be voiced by Laura Post in the new episode for the Batman game, a voice actor who has worked on several other TV shows and games including Justice League Action and The Evil Within. She joins the cast of Troy Baker as Batman and Anthony Ingruber as John Doe.

Batman: The Enemy Within’s The Pact episode will be available for download on Oct. 3 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

