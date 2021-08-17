Battlefield 2042 Reveals New Gameplay Trailer Featuring Irish From Battlefield 4

✖

Following a short film released last week that confirmed Battlefield 2042 would feature the Battlefield 4 character Kimble “Irish” Graves, Electronic Arts shared some new details this week about how the character will fit into the game. Irish will be one of the game’s Specialists who serves as a “Non-Patriated” in Battlefield 2042. We know now what his unique abilities as a Specialist are, and we even got a very brief gameplay trailer to show what these abilities look like in action.

Irish has two unique abilities tied to his Specialist character in Battlefield 2042. The first of those is “Fortification System” while the second is “Veteran.” The former allows him to quickly set up a deployable cover to block incoming fire as well as a device that shoots down incoming explosives while the second is a power that grants him armor and more.

The full details of those abilities revealed so far can be found below with the abilities themselves showcased in the trailer above:

Battlefield 2042: Irish Abilities

Fortification System: Includes the DCS Deployable Cover to protect from bullets and explosives, and the APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel to take down explosive projectiles.

Veteran: Provides armor, with additional bonuses from downed enemies.

If the descriptions of the abilities didn’t hint at this, Electronic Arts clarified in the page for Irish that he specializes in fortifying positions for his teammates to coordinate down, so try and think of his defenses that way instead of spur-of-the-moment solutions to incoming projectiles. Some background on Irish’s place in the Battlefield 2042 story was also shared to bring players up to speed if they didn’t watch the short film featuring the character.

“A natural-born leader, Kimble ‘Irish’ Graves, is the commander of the Specialists aboard the Exodus,” Electronic Arts said about the character. “A native of Brooklyn, New York, his natural leadership qualities and combat skills help keep the Non-Patriated safe from harm. Having seen the cost of war first hand as a former Marine, this skilled engineer is dedicated to protecting both his squad as well as those who cannot fight for themselves.”

Other Specialists have already been revealed prior to Irish, but this character is the first of the recognizable options players will have. There are still more Specialists to be revealed, too, so perhaps we’ll see more familiar faces in the future.