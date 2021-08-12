Battlefield 2042 Short Film Released

✖

Electronic Arts and DICE have officially released a short film titled "Exodus" that offers perhaps the best look yet at what caused the "No-Pat Civil War" in the upcoming video game Battlefield 2042, which is itself set to release for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on October 22nd. The announcement that there would be a short film came earlier this month, but beyond the fact that it would be set in the world of Battlefield 2042 and offer some explanation as to how the all-out war in the video game kicked off, not much was known about its contents. While there's plenty going on in the short film, the reintroduction of Battlefield 4's Kimble "Irish" Graves, played by Michael K. Williams, is likely the biggest.

Kimble returns as a playable Specialist in Battlefield 2042, and is the fifth Specialist to be revealed out of a total of 10. Other previously revealed Specialists include Webster Mackay, Maria Falck, Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky, and Wikus "Casper" Van Daele. Each Specialist comes with their own gadget and trait unique to them, though weapons, grenades, and secondary gadgets can still be swapped around. Kimble specifically has the Fortification System gadget, which includes cover and a sentinel to take down explosive projectiles, as well as the Veteran trait that offers armor and additional bonuses from downed enemies. You can check out the short film for yourself below:

Discover the events that triggered the all-out war of #Battlefield 2042 in the Exodus standalone short film.#WeAreNoPats pic.twitter.com/rEkVNQXkpp — Battlefield (@Battlefield) August 12, 2021

"With a deeply engaging multiplayer offering across three distinct experiences, the Battlefield 2042 narrative will be told in an all-new way for the franchise, offering players a compelling world seen through the eyes of the Specialists and their experiences on the battlefield," the official announcement for "Exodus" reads in part. "This immersive and modern approach to storytelling is one that players have come to expect from their favorite games and these Specialist stories aim to give players a way to immerse themselves in the universe of Battlefield 2042 whether they’ve got the controller in hand or not. Whether the player cares deeply about narrative or if they need just enough context to enjoy the multiplayer experience, the world building is here to enable that immersion."

As noted above, Battlefield 2042 is officially set to release for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on October 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming first-person shooter right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Battlefield 2042 so far? Are you excited to see the short film released? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!