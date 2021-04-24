Battlefield 6 Details Surface Online Ahead of Reveal

✖

New Battlefield 6 details have surfaced online ahead of the game's imminent reveal, though unfortunately, these details don't include word of a release date or anything extremely consequential. They do come from a good source though, or more specifically, Tom Henderson, an industry insider and leaker best known for his scoops and leaks pertaining to both the Call of Duty and Battlefield series. In the last few weeks, Henderson has had revealed a variety of details about the game, including many gameplay details, which is exactly what he shared this week.

Over on Twitter, Henderson suggests the game may have a wackier tone than usual or, at the very least, wackier cosmetics than usual, which would no doubt be inspired by Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone. Henderson more specifically notes that players need to expect "some wacky cosmetics." However, while this may be a red flag for many Battlefield players, Henderson suggests DICE has done a good job with it.

Henderson also notes that there will be a robotic dog in the game, perhaps similar to the increasingly terrifying creations out of Boston Dynamics. Further, it sounds like players will be able to have this robot dog as some type of companion. How this will work though, Henderson doesn't say. And unfortunately, this is all Henderson revealed.

What is here should obviously be taken with a grain of salt. While Henderson has proven to be a reliable source when it comes to Battlefield, it doesn't mean this is official information. It's not, and more importantly, it's also subject to change.

Like Henderson's previous reports, EA and DICE haven't said a word about this one. It's unlikely either will address the report, but if either or both do, we will update the story accordingly.

Battlefield 6 is set to release sometime this year. At the moment of publishing, platforms have not been announced, but according to Henderson, the game is in development for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, with PS4 and Xbox One versions currently up in the air.

For more coverage on the new Battlefield game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.