Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Coming Soon

Battlefield franchise developer DICE has officially announced that a reveal for the upcoming console and PC video game set to release later this year will happen "soon™." This follows many reports and rumors about the upcoming title, popularly known as Battlefield 6 despite having no official name as of yet, and while perhaps a bit cheeky in tone at times, it does indicate that development appears to be progressing smoothly and that the developer intends to reveal more about what it is working on alongside Criterion Games and DICE LA "in the coming months."

"2021 is an exciting time for us here at DICE," shared Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager at DICE, as part of the update on the video game today. "Working with more world-class development studios within Electronic Arts, we have our biggest team ever on a Battlefield game for console and PC. Our friends at Criterion and DICE LA are working with us on our shared vision for the game, while the team in Gothenburg is taking technology in the game to the next level. Together, we are creating a jaw-dropping experience for you to enjoy later in 2021."

"We’re in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can," Gabrielson continued. "I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs."

At this point, all that is truly known about the upcoming Battlefield video game, popularly known as Battlefield 6 despite no official name as of yet, is that it will release Holidays 2021 for at least PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the much-anticipated shooter right here.

