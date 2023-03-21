EA Removing Several Battlefield Games From Sale

Three different Battlefield games are being removed from sale by EA this year, and in the process of this, one of these games will be made unplayable forever as it's online only. The news comes part of a larger delisting annouoncement from EA that includes Mirror's Edge also being removed from sale. In the case of all four games, the delisting applies to every version of the game. It doesn't matter if you're on PlayStation or Xbox or Steam, soon you will no longer be able to buy any of these games.

The three Battlefield games are Battlefield 1943, and Bad Company 1 & 2. On April 28, all three games will be removed from sale. Meanwhile, the online services for each game will cease on December 8, 2023. When this happens, Battlefield fans will still be able to play Bad Company 1 & 2 through offline modes. However, since Battlefield 1943 is an online-only game, it will be rendered unplayable starting on December 8. These same dates also apply to Mirror's Edge.

"As we close in on 15 years since the release of Battlefield 1943, and Bad Company 1 & 2, and Mirror's Edge, we are announcing that their journey is coming to an end," reads the announcement. "Starting April 28 2023, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company 1 & 2, and Mirror's Edge will be removed from digital storefronts and you will no longer be able to purchase them. This is in preparation for the retirement of the online services for these titles which will happen on December 8 2023. For Bad Company 1 & 2 and Mirror's Edge, you can still continue playing them and use their respective offline features, such as the single player campaign. While these titles hold a special place in our heart, we're now looking forward to creating new memories alongside you as we shift our focus towards our current and future Battlefield experiences. "

EA hasn't provided any explanation for this decision. There are a variety of explanations including the cost of keeping servers up, secruity issues, or plans to resell these games in different forms in the future. That said, none of these reasons, or any other, are indentified by EA.