New Battlefield Single Player Game in the Works

A new Battlefield single-player game is in the works. Battlefield has been in a pretty strange place for a while now. The last few Battlefield games got mixed receptions at best upon launch, but have struggled to reach the highs of the back-to-back-to-back bangers that were Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4. Those three games represented a major high point for the series and put the franchise neck and neck with Call of Duty's worldwide dominance. Battlefield was flexing itself as a large scale shooter with vehicles, destructive maps, and so much more that helped it feel innovative within the shooter genre, but that kind of fell apart with games like Battlefield V and Battlefield 2042. Those two titles were quite messy and arguably quite embarrassing for the franchise.

However, EA has plans to shift its vision of the Battlefield franchise. After releasing a Battlefield game with no campaign at all, EA and DICE are helping a new studio named Ridgeline Games build a team to develop a single-player Battlefield game, according to GamesIndustry.biz. The team will be led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto and be one of three studios working on the future of Battlefield in various ways. As of right now, we have no idea when to expect this new Battlefield game, but it is an interesting prospect. Battlefield is not really known for its single-player stories outside of the Bad Company series, which abruptly ended on a cliffhanger over a decade ago.

It's also interesting because EA very publicly denounced single-player games as a viable strategy in the early 2010s, something that backfired tremendously when it began focusing on online-centric games and launched Star Wars: Battlefront with no campaign. This was fixed in the sequel, but many thought EA's outlook was short sighted and it appears that it may have been. Given it is resting the future of Battlefield, one of EA's most prominent franchises, partially on the shoulders of a single-player entry, it shows EA has learned some valuable lessons.

