Bayonetta 3 Developer Teases “New Types of Gameplay”

Bayonetta 3 is looking like one of the biggest Nintendo Switch exclusives of 2022, and fans are eager to learn more about the game. PlatinumGames vice president and Bayonetta 3 director Hideki Kamiya recently spoke to IGN about plans for the third entry. Kamiya pointed to the teaser trailer that appeared in last September’s Nintendo Direct as proof that the game will be offering new elements that fans might not expect. Unfortunately, Kamiya did not offer any specific information, but he did mention that the game will offer “new types of gameplay.”

“If you look at the [trailer we released in September],” Kamiya told IGN, “hopefully that should reassure you that we have been hard atwork on development, and it should also show you that there are a lot ofnew elements in this game that were not in Bayonetta 1 and 2. I hopethe footage released so far will fuel your expectations for this game.

“At the beginning of the trailer, viewers might havebeen confused about what game it was for, and then we introduced someenemies, and still it was kept unclear, and then Bayonetta appeared. Ithink the fact that we were able to pull off this misdirection in thetrailer shows that the new game has its own colour. Bayonetta 3 looks alittle different, and it includes some new types of gameplay, so I hopeplayers will find it fresh.”

Bayonetta 3 has been the subject of a lot of speculation over the last few years! First announced at The Game Awards in 2017, very little has been shown since. In the past, Kamiya has expressed his frustration with speculation about the game, including rumors that development has been troubled or that it had quietly been cancelled. Those rumors seem to have quieted following the Nintendo Direct last September, and the game is supposedly going to release at some point this year. A set release date has not been announced at this time, but we should learn more about the game in the coming months. Until then, readers can check out our previous coverage of Bayonetta 3 right here.

