Bayonetta 3 Director Responds to Concerned Nintendo Switch Players

The Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation took place yesterday, giving fans a glimpse at a number of major games coming soon to Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, Bayonetta 3 was once again missing in action, despite the fact that the game was announced four years ago. This has led to some speculation that Bayonetta 3 might have been cancelled, or that there have been problems during the game's development cycle. Today, director Hideki Kamiya took to Twitter to convey that the game is still in development, airing some frustrations with the speculation that continues to plague it. Kamiya's comments have been translated below by Kotaku.

"I get why people say, ‘Hurry up and release info’ or ‘Show us something,’ but...," Kamiya wrote. "Reckless remarks like ‘Has development stopped?’ or ‘I guess it’s been delayed’, etc. are nothing but annoying public waste."

Speculation has always been part of the gaming industry, and it's easy to see why some fans of the series might think Bayonetta 3 was quietly cancelled or having issues behind the scenes. However, it's also easy to see how that can be frustrating for developers like Kamiya who are working hard to deliver an experience that lives up to the hopes and expectations of fans.

Bayonetta 3 is one of the bigger Nintendo Switch exclusives that fans have been eagerly awaiting. Yesterday, fans got to see first gameplay footage for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and Nintendo did offer a (brief) update on Metroid Prime 4's development. This year, Metroid fans are being treated to Metroid Dread, a new 2D title that should help make the wait for Metroid Prime 4 a bit easier. Unfortunately, Bayonetta fans have nothing to keep them occupied in the meantime, so they'll just have to keep waiting patiently knowing that Kamiya and the rest of the team are continuing to work hard on Bayonetta 3.

Bayonetta 3 will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

