Bayonetta 3 Gets New 7-Minute Gameplay Trailer

Bayonetta 3 got a new gameplay deep dive at the latest Nintendo Direct. Bayonetta has become one of Nintendo's most pivotal franchises despite the fact it didn't begin on the platform holder's consoles nor is it from a first-party studio. Of course, Bayonetta 2 launched exclusively on Wii U, much to the dismay of people who played the first game on Xbox 360 and PS3. Since then, the series has been exclusive to Nintendo. Bayonetta 3 was announced quite some time ago for the Nintendo Switch, but developer PlatinumGames has remained fairly silent on what it would entail. Now, we're getting a good look at the game ahead of its upcoming October release.

After showcasing a new glimpse of the game at the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo released a brand new gameplay trailer for the game that offers 7 minutes of new footage that highlights things like combat. As one may expect from a new PlatinumGames title, Bayonetta 3 is jammed with stylish and frenetic action thanks to its beautiful color palette, flashy combos, and fluid combat mechanics. The new trailer showcases how PlatinumGames has refined Bayonetta's combat abilities and added all kinds of new features for players to mess around with. One of the most exciting features in the trailer is Bayonetta's abilities to summon massive demons to help her fight enemies like bosses, allowing her to stun foes with her allies and then move in for her own attacks. Players will also be able to play as Viola, a new character who has her own move set and combat preferences.

It looks like Bayonetta 3 will have some of the deepest combat the series has seen to date and some of the best of any Platinum Games title. Only time will tell if this threequel will be worth the wait, but PlatinumGames certainly appears to be confident in the game it has made. Whether or not we will get more Bayonetta after this remains to be seen.

Bayonetta 3 releases for Nintendo Switch on October 28th, 2022.