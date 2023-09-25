Bayonetta Director Hideki Kamiya Is Departing PlatinumGames

Longtime video game director Hideki Kamiya has been announced to be leaving developer PlatinumGames early next month. Throughout his career, Kamiya has served as the director of a number of massive games that have included Resident Evil 2, Viewtiful Joe, Okami, and most recently, Bayonetta, Bayonetta 2, and Bayonetta 3. Now, Kamiya is exiting the studio that he helped found, although his next destination isn't known just yet.

Shared in an announcement on social media this morning, PlatinumGames revealed that Kamiya would be leaving the company next month on October 12. Platinum didn't state the reason for Kamiya's departure, but based on the wording behind the studio's message, it seems clear that this decision was made by Kamiya himself. Furthermore, it sounds as though Kamiya will continue to work within the video game industry, although it's not known where or in what capacity.

"We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023," the message read. "We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day. We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!"

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Kamiya's departure from PlatinumGames is tied to the Bayonetta series. Following the launch of Bayonetta 3 last year, Kamiya essentially confirmed that Bayonetta 4 was already being planned. Whether or not the director's absence from the studio would alter these plans isn't yet known, but we'll surely learn more on this front in the coming weeks and months as more details continue to emerge.

