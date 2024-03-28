Top 10 Best Games of 2024 So Far, According to Metacritic

We are roughly a quarter through 2024, and the backlog is already building for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S users. Even PS4 and Xbox One users are still getting great games. To this end, the top 10 best games of 2024, so far, can be seen on Metacritic. Unfortunately, for Nintendo and Xbox, neither has a single game in the top 10. Meanwhile, PlayStation has three between its own games and third-party exclusives. Also featured is Capcom, Sega, Bandai Namco, and a couple of indie developers. Notably, Sega has three games, which shows just how much of a roll the company is currently on. Meanwhile, six of the ten games were made by studios based out of Japan.

Of course, this is not an objective list of the top ten best games of 2024 because such a list does not exist, but this is perhaps our best measurement as it is a collection of reviews, albeit critical reviews and not consumer reviews. Some would argue the latter is far more relevant and important. That said, while it easy to get lost in the weeds on this debate, there is no denying each game below has some special quality to it. Each has not only reviewed well, but each has proven popular with consumers to various degrees.

Below, you can check out the best games of 2024 so far, ordered by their Metacritic scores:

10. Unicorn Overlord – 87

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

9. Dragon's Dogma 2 – 87

Platforms: PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

8. Qomp2 – 87

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

7. Persona 3 Reload – 87

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

6. Horizon Fobidden West (PC) – 88

Platforms: PC and PS5

5. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 89

4. Tekken 8 – 90

Platforms: PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

3. The Last of Us Part II Remastered – 90

Platforms: PS5

2. Balatro – 90

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

1. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 92

Platforms: PS5