One of Bethesda's Best Games Ever Is Free to Download for 24 Hours

One of the best games Bethesda has ever released is free to download for 24 hours. Over the years, Bethesda has shipped games and series such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Quake, Rage, Prey, Dishonored, Deathloop, The Evil Within, Hi-Fi Rush, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Starfield. During this run its released a couple of games that are considered some of the greatest games ever made. One of the best examples of this is an RPG from 2008.

In 2008, gamers were treated to games such as Grand Theft Auto IV, LittleBigPlanet, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Gears of War 2, Braid, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Fable II, Dead Space, Prince of Persia, Mirror's Edge, Left 4 Dead, Burnout Paradise, No More Heroes, Devil May Cry 4, Valkyria Chronicles, Battlefield: Bad Company, Persona 4, Far Cry 2, Call of Duty: World At War, Too Human, World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King, Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, and last but not least, Fallout 4. It was one of the best years in gaming history.

If you have somehow never played one of the crown gems of this year -- Fallout 3 -- or if you are itching to revisit the wasteland with Fallout 5 nowhere in sight, then you will be happy to know it is free to download and keep, via the Epic Games Store. That said, you only have until December 24 to take advantage of this deal. The limited-time deal doesn't just give you the base game though, but the Game of the Year edition, which comes with the following five bits of DLC: Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta.

"Vault-Tec engineers have worked around the clock on an interactive reproduction of Wasteland life for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own vault," reads an official blurb of Fallout 3 for those unfamiliar with it. "Included is an expansive world, unique combat, shockingly realistic visuals, tons of player choice, and an incredible cast of dynamic characters. Every minute is a fight for survival against the terrors of the outside world – radiation, Super Mutants, and hostile mutated creatures. From Vault-Tec, America's First Choice in Post Nuclear Simulation."

Unfortunately, because this deal is via Epic Games Store, it means it is limited to PC. The game is available and playable on consoles, but free codes are limited to the Epic Games Store, which means limited to PC codes for the game. That said, unlike other free offers, this offer is not locked behind any subscription. All you need is an Epic Games Store account, and the game is yours to keep.