New Elder Scrolls 6 Update Is Bad News for Fallout 5

A new Elder Scrolls 6 release date update is bad news for Fallout 5. Bethesda Game Studios is currently shifting focus from Starfield to The Elder Scrolls 6 now that the former is out on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Previously, Xbox boss Phil Spencer suggested the game was coming out in 2028, at the earliest. Fast-forward, and now official Microsoft documents claim the game will be out in "2026 or later." Which one of these is more accurate, we don't know, but no matter what it's not good news for Fallout 5.

Production on Fallout 5 won't begin until The Elder Scrolls 6 is either out or about to release. From here, it's likely to take four to six years to make based on historical context and the average amount of time AAA game development takes currently. If everything goes well in these two scenarios, then Fallout 5 could be out in 2030. That's the best case scenario. The worst case scenario suggests somewhere around a 2034 release. Wherever in this timeline it ends up, the point is the game isn't coming out anytime soon, unless Xbox hands over its development to Obsidian, which is unlikely, or Bethesda Game Studios is expanded and becomes a two-game studio, which is also unlikely.

Xbox and Bethesda have confirmed the series will continue, but there's also the distinct possibility things get even more complicated. It's hard to imagine Bethesda Game Studios isn't going to release a Starfield follow-up until the late 2030s. There's no way Xbox and Bethesda will allow this to happen so something will have to give. At the current rate, Bethesda Game Studios in its current form can't shepard the Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and Starfield series unless it expands. If it doesn't, one of these will have to be taken over by another studio or one would have to take the backseat.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Can you wait to the 2030s to play Fallout 5 or should Bethesda Game Studios hand off the series to Obsidian Entertainment, the makers of Fallout: New Vegas, so the series can return sooner?