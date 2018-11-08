Bethesda Offering Free ‘Xbox Live Gold For Life’ With ‘Fallout 76’ Power Armor Contest

With Fallout 76 set to debut in just a few short days, fans are starting to get that taste for post-apocalyptic fun again. And with that, they’re probably getting into counting bottle caps. That’s a good thing, because a new contest from Bethesda requires you to do quite a bit of it.

The company posted details about the giveaway below, in which one lucky user can win “free Xbox Live Gold for life.” Yep, a subscription that lasts as long as you do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So here’s the deal. In the tweet below, you’ll see a video with a giant Power Armor suit filled to the brim with bottle caps. Your job is to reply to the thread with your guess of how many bottle caps are inside (no, you can’t actually see them all, time for guesstimates!) and reply with #Fallout76CapsSweepstakes in your reply. One lucky winner will get as much Xbox Live Gold as they can stand.

Check out the video below:

Got caps? Guess the number of bottle caps fit in this suit of Power Armor for a chance to win @Xbox Live Gold for life. Reply using #Fallout76CapsSweepstakes Full Rules: //t.co/VVrdVyNXPO#Fallout76 @Xbox pic.twitter.com/2Eo9sjvtlx — Fallout (@Fallout) November 8, 2018

In addition, Bethesda posted a number of rules here. It appears that the giveaway is taking place between now and November 14 at 11:59 AM EST. Once that’s over, one winner will get the Xbox Live Gold.

But there’s more where that came from, as you’ll also score a custom Xbox One Fallout 76 console to boot. As for the “Xbox Live Gold” for life, it’s in the equivalent of two years of the service, along with an American Express cash card for $2,280. So you don’t necessarily need to spend it on Xbox Live if you don’t want to…

Hurry! The giveaway ends soon. Now…if they could just give us the Power Armor…

Fallout 76 releases on November 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.