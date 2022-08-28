Better Call Saul Fan Makes Hilarious Concept for Fighting Game

A Better Call Saul fan has created a pretty hilarious concept for a fighting game based on the AMC TV series. For whatever reason, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul memes have been dominating the internet over the last few years. Despite being incredibly grim, mostly serious shows with some comedy sprinkled throughout, the internet has found a way to make the shows into total laughing stocks. Maybe that just speaks to their appreciation of the two shows, I have no idea! Whatever the case may be, Saul Goodman has been popping up in video game form quite a bit lately. Just recently, a Saul Goodman mod for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC was released and it was amazing.

Now, YouTuber redshibe has created a video that conceptualizes a Better Call Saul fighting game. In it, the "player" can select from Kim Wexler, Howard Hamlin, Chuck McGill, Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, Mike Ehrmantraut, Gus Fring, and Nacho Varga as potential fighters. The video sees Jimmy going up against his brother Chuck, who is sporting his usual space blanket. He is unfortunately knocked out after Jimmy uses a cell phone near Chuck, electrocuting him in the process. To top it all out, the video appears to feature voice over from Halo commentator Jeff Steitzer or someone trying to immitate him. The whole video is filled with amazing references and jokes for fans. Even the comments on the YouTube channel discuss the video as if it's a real game, noting tactics and getting upset about the Gene Takovic reskin of Saul Goodman. It's a charming fan creation and one that fans of the show will surely get a kick out of.

Better Call Saul concluded earlier this month with a critically acclaimed finale. Although it wasn't as explosive as the Breaking Bad ending, it was an ending that made sense for Saul Goodman. As of right now, there are no plans to do any other shows in the Breaking Bad universe, but creator Vince Gilligan isn't ruling out a return at a later point.

What do you think of redshibe's hypothetical Better Call Saul fighting game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.