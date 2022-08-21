Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Turns Spidey Into Horrifying Saul Goodman

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC has a lot of amazing mods, but one of the latest ones could be the best of them all: the ability to play as Albuquerque's finest lawyer, Saul Goodman. Of course, Saul Goodman is a character played by actor Bob Odenkirk. The character was introduced in season 2 of Breaking Bad as a lawyer for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. The scummy lawyer was so beloved by fans that the creators created a spin-off that served as both a prequel and a sequel to Breaking Bad called Better Call Saul. Its 6 season run just concluded, putting closure on the story of Saul Goodman once and for all.

However, elsewhere in the multiverse, it seems Saul Goodman was a lawyer by day, and a Spider-Man... also by day. A new mod courtesy of TheMolePatrol for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered shows a low-poly version PS1-esque version of Saul Goodman swinging around New York City, saving the day. One player even used the skin to show Saul in action during the big Martin Li helicopter chase scene. Although it's a bit creepy looking up close, it's yet another hilarious addition to the beloved superhero game. You can click here to download the mod. Some other mods have made the likes of Stan Lee and Uncle Ben's gravestone playable, allowing for more absurd possibilities. On the less whacky side of things, another modder added in a black symbiote version of the "Advanced Suit" from the game, offering a taste of what's to come in the game's sequel.

is this best mod ever ?

Better call Spider-man pic.twitter.com/wr8T0EPh2P — Argeras Salamanca (@ArgerasCz) August 20, 2022

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has only been out on PC for a week and players have already added in some of the most ridiculous mods one could imagine. It seems likely it will only get more wild as time goes on and players have the chance to spend more time with the game. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also slated to come to PC this fall, so there will likely be even more mods when that game releases.

Have you used any mods in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.