Bandai Namco Black Friday Sale: Gundam, Dragon Ball, Dark Souls, and Many More Slashed Way Down

It’s Black Friday, and today we’re going to be sharing the best gaming deals on the internet with all of you. We just came across a massive sale on games and merchandise on the Bandai Namco store, and there’s an entire library of games on offer across multiple platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS. There are also a lot of swag items on sale as well, in case you’ve been on the hunt for a Dark Souls t-shirt. Find the sale page right here.

If your anime-loving heart has been dying for a new One Piece game or a new Naruto game, we’ve got you. Want a new racing game? Project Cars 2 is half-off. Want to battle some giant mechs? Gundam Versus is taking a 20 percent dip today. We just combed through all of the deals currently available, and we’re going to list out all of the best right here. There are quite a few for you to consider, but these are all of the games that we think belong in any library:

Dark Souls III – $15.99

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – $16.99

Tekken 7 – $37.99

Dragon Ball Fusions (3DS) – $24.99

Sword Art Online: Lost Song – $16.99

One Piece: Burning Blood – $16.99

Project Cars 2 – $29.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy – $63.99

Little Nightmares – $27.99

Gundam Versus – $47.99

God Eater 2: Rage Burst – $16.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $33.96

Digimon World: Next Order

Dragon Ball Xenoverse – $16.99

I guess we promised some Dark Souls t-shirts too, huh? Well right now the tees are 20 percent off, so you can snag a blue one featuring the Gwyn, or a red one featuring one of the Abyss Watchers, for only $19.99. Happy shopping!