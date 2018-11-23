Black Friday PlayStation Plus Deal is $39.99 For 12 Months

If you picked up a PlayStation 4 with a Black Friday deal, keep in mind that a PlayStation Plus membership is an absolute must-have for online gaming. The biggest deal on 12-month memberships only comes around once a year during the week of Black Friday, and it is live right now via Walmart and Amazon. Keep in mind that you might be able to save an additional $10 on the price of each membership when you create a new account at Walmart and use the code ELLEN10 at checkout. The deal is limited to the first 50,000 uses so it may have ended. Definitely worth a shot though.

You should also consider the fact that these memberships are stackable, so you can load up now if you’re afraid that Sony won’t offer the deal next year. Microsoft seems to have pulled the plug on 1-Year Xbox Live Gold memberships this year, so Sony could definitely follow suit.

Once the PlayStation Plus membership is purchased, Walmart / Amazon will send you a code, so there’s no physical card to deal with. All you need to do is pass the code on to the recipient and they can redeem it to extend their membership for an additional year on top of any time that is remaining on their current subscription. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

