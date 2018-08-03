Blizzard Reveals Two New Exclusive Overwatch Pop Vinyls

The adorable chibi-size Overwatch Funko Pop collection continues to grow, this time with two exclusive versions of everyone’s favourite duo: Junkrat and Road Hog. Rip tire is ready to roll and fans are ready to buy because these two new Pops are now available, but only through the official Blizzard store!

These very good boys are available now – exclusively in the #BlizzardGear store! 🐷💣 https://t.co/qheSy1X9DT pic.twitter.com/Y4Je4J8hJI — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) August 2, 2018

The duo comes as a pair, as they should be, and brings the explosives expert and grappling hook extraordinaire together again. The latest in the Pop Vinyl line is available now for $35.00! Interested? You can learn more right here through the official Blizzard website.

Interested in learning more about these two characters? According to Blizzard:

“The attack on the Australian omnium’s fusion core forever altered the landscape of the Outback. After the detonation, the area was transformed into a harsh, irradiated wasteland, littered with debris and the twisted fragments of the ruined facility, and unlivable to most.

But there were some who survived. Calling themselves the Junkers, they scavenged the husk of the omnium and formed a lawless, cutthroat society in its shadow. Junkrat was one of them, eking out a living reclaiming metal and components from the ruins. Like many others, he was affected by the lingering radiation. This touch of madness made him ideal for handling dangerous explosives, a love which he turned into an obsession.”

“He came to notoriety when he discovered an extremely valuable secret in the bones of the omnium. Though few knew the nature of what he found, he was nonetheless pursued by bounty hunters, gangs, and opportunists wherever he went, until he made a deal with the Junker enforcer Roadhog, who grudgingly agreed to be his personal bodyguard in exchange for a fifty-fifty share of the spoils.

Now, with Roadhog in tow, Junkrat has left the Outback, and embarked upon an international crime spree leaving nothing but havoc and bedlam in his wake.”

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Happy gaming!