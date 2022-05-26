Bloober Team Turned Down an Offer to Make a Saw Video Game

✖

There's a lot of hype surrounding Bloober Team at the moment, as the Polish studio is heavily rumored to be involved with a remake of Silent Hill 2. Over the last few years, Bloober Team has produced a number of games in the horror genre, including Layers of Fear, The Medium, and Blair Witch. During a recent interview with IGN, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno revealed that Lionsgate enjoyed the studio's work on Layers of Fear, and offered them the chance to work on its horror IPs. While Saw was more popular, Bloober Team decided to go with Blair Witch, instead.

"Lionsgate came to us and said, 'Guys, we love Layers of Fear. We saw what you are doing with Observer, so we would like to work with you. We know that you would like to do your own games, so please, this is our list of our horror IPs; choose one.' We could [have chosen] Saw, which is more popular than Blair Witch, but we decided to take Blair Witch because the universe has many opportunities to build something new. That was the reason why we chose this project," Babieno told IGN.

It would have been interesting to see what Bloober Team would have done with the Saw license, but clearly the team picked a project that played more to its strengths! Like Layers of Fear, The Blair Witch Project film is based more in psychological horror than physical horror, so it's not hard to see why Bloober Team might have seen that as a better fit. The franchise also has far fewer films than Saw, making it easier to come up with original content that fits into the universe. Babieno went on to say that Bloober Team has gotten a lot of other requests to make licensed games, but the team is too busy, at the moment.

"Right now, to be honest, we consistently have requests from movie studios, or from other licensors, to work with them, because Bloober Team in some way is recognizable. Unfortunately, for almost one year, we have [had to say] 'pass' to almost everything, because we don't have capacity to do any more titles at one time."

For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what Bloober Team has in store next!

Are you disappointed Bloober Team didn't make a Saw game? Are you a fan of the studio? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!