Silent Hill 2 Remake Rumors Addressed by Bloober Team Boss

A new rumor has been taking the internet by storm in recent days claiming that Bloober Team, the studio behind horror titles like The Medium and Layers of Fear, is now working on a remake of Konami's Silent Hill 2. This rumor has come about at a time where there are a number of different reports going around about what Konami is looking to do with its dormant survival-horror series. And while it remains to be seen if this Silent Hill 2 remake is actually on its way, the CEO of Bloober Team has now commented on the matter.

Speaking to IGN, Bloober's CEO Piotr Babieno was asked about if he had anything to say related to the rumors associated with Silent Hill 2. As you might expect, Babieno didn't say anything definitive on the matter, but made clear that they'll talk more about future projects as soon as possible. "We can't comment on anything we are doing because we appreciate our relationship with our partners, of course. So we can't [say] anything," Babieno stated. "We will make an announcement about our future projects as soon as we can. So then you will know much more."

Obviously, there's not a lot to take away from Babieno's comments here for the moment, but it's interesting that he chose to speak about the situation at all. Assuming that this rumor related to a Silent Hill 2 remake is legitimate, one such place we could end up seeing the project announced would be at a PlayStation event of some sort. The reason for this is because the rumor at the center of this whole situation has suggested that PlayStation will have this remake of Silent Hill 2 as a timed exclusive for its own platforms. Whether or not any of this is legitimate is something we don't know about though, so take all of this with a grain of salt for now.

