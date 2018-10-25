‘Bloodborne,’ ‘Until Dawn’ Join PlayStation Now Lineup

Considering that Halloween is less than a week away, it would make sense for the PlayStation Now service for PlayStation 4 consoles and PC to get some horror games, right? Apparently Sony was thinking the same thing.

In a new post over on the PlayStation Blog, the publisher has revealed six new games that are now playable on the streaming service, games that are guaranteed to give you a chill if you play with the lights off.

The big highlight of the group is Until Dawn, an interactive horror game in which you lead several teenagers through a ski resort as a sinister killer stalks them. The game is filled with all sorts of twists and turns, and really brings interactivity to a whole new level.

In addition, Bloodborne has also made its debut on the service. Made by the team at From Software — the developer responsible for the Dark Souls games — this ambient hack-and-slasher takes challenge to a whole new level, as your guardian takes on supernatural foes big and small, all in the name of survival. This has been a huge hit over the past few years, and now you can play it on PlayStation Now to your heart’s content.

Here are the other games that are also available on the service as of today:

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter- You portray a paranormal detective trying to investigate the disappearance of a young boy in the town of Red Creek Valley…only to discover that there’s something far more sinister afoot.

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition- This twin-stick shooter from the creators of Resogun and Nex Machina, Housemarque, forces you to use whatever weapons you have to stay alive in the face of zombie hordes that will stop at nothing to make you a snack.

XCOM 2- 2K Games’ unique strategy series returns, as you take on invading alien enemies with a handful of brave soldiers. But be careful — one wrong mistake will force you to regather your team. Fortunately, you’ve got several tactics that will bring those foes to their knees. (That is, if they have knees.)

Soma- Finally, if you’re looking for a game that is more about dread than full-on horror, Soma is for you, as you take on a number of disturbing entities while relying on your skills. Think you have what it takes to solve the mystery behind PATHOS-II? Here’s your chance to find out.

In addition, the Sony crew also suggested a number of other favorites already on the PlayStation Now service, including Dead Island: Definitive Edition, the Darksiders games, and several Resident Evil titles from the PS3 era. And yes, considering that Red Dead Redemption 2 is out tomorrow, Undead Nightmare got a mention as well.

PlayStation Now is available for PC and PlayStation 4. If you’re trying out the service for the first time, be sure to check out the 7-day trial!